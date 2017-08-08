Altisource Residential rental portfolio tops 10K homes

Rental portfolio now tops 10K homes, 97% of which are stabilized. 751 homes acquired in Q2 under the 3.5K home purchase deal with Amherst Holdings.

Legacy assets continue to be disposed of: 2,104 mortgage loans sold, leaving just 442 in the portfolio; 552 non-rental REO properties sold, cutting that figure by 24% from Q1.

Stabilized occupancy of 95%; stabilized rental NOI margin of 62%; stabilized rental core FFO of $0.12 per share.

RESI flat premarket