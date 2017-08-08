Weak pricing whacks bottom line at Avis Budget

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) slides after Q2 results disappoint.

"Our second quarter results in the Americas reflected both a 4% reduction in pricing resulting from industry over-fleeting and higher per-unit fleet costs due to lower used-vehicle values," notes Avis CEo Larry De Shon.

The company sets full-year profit guidance well-short of estimates ($2.40-$2.85 vs. $.285-$3.50 prior and $2.78 consensus) as it looks to future partnerships with Waymo and RocketSpace as ways to participate in the "rapidly developing" mobility space.

