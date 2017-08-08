American Midstream launches Cayenne Pipeline JV with Targa Midstream

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) announces a 50-50 joint venture agreement with Targa Midstream Services (NGLS, TRGP) to create Cayenne Pipeline, which will transport Y-grade natural gas liquids from the Targa-operated Venice Energy Services gas processing plant to Enterprise Products Partners' pipeline at Toca, La., for delivery to EPD's Norco Fractionator.

The pipeline will have initial capacity of more than 40K bbl/day with the ability to throughput more than 50K bbl/day; the project has received necessary change of service permits and is expected to be fully operational by year-end 2017.

AMID also says it agrees to acquire Panther Asset Management, which includes the Main Pass Oil Gathering system, for $52M; AMID says the underlying assets acquired are highly complementary with its core Gulf of Mexico assets, as much of Panther’s cash flows are generated by AMID joint ventures.