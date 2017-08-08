Gray Television +8.1% after record Q2 revenues, profits

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is up 8.1% premarket after record revenue and net income in its Q2 earnings.

Revenues "significantly exceeded" the high end of guidance thanks to accelerating market trends throughout the quarter, the company said, along with expenses below the low end of guidance.

It also recorded a gain on disposing of two licenses in the FCC's reverse spectrum auction.

Net income hit a record $70.6M, and broadcast cash flow reached $93.2M.

Revenue breakout: Local (includes Internet/digital/mobile), $117.9M (up 13%); National, $31M (up 19%); Political, $3.7M (down 62%); Retransmission consent, $69.4M (up 37%); other, $4.7M (down 17%).

For the current quarter, it's guiding to revenue gains of 6-8% ($217M-$220M, vs. consensus for $219.1M), with local ad revenue up in high single digits, national ad revenue up 18-20%, political ad revenue of $3M-$3.5M and retrans consent revenue of about $70M.

