Volume and margins suffer at Dean Foods

Dean Foods (DF -20% ) reports total volume slipped 2.7% Y/Y to 615M gallons in Q2.

The company's share of U.S. fluid milk volumes decreased 2.9% Y/Y.

Adjusted gross margin rate fell 260 bps to 23.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 130 bps to 2.5%.

FY2017 Guidance: Adjusted EPS: $0.80 to $0.95; Free cash flow: $50M to $70M.

Chief Executive Officer Ralph Scozzafava said, "In the second quarter, we faced a challenging and rapidly evolving retail environment. We experienced volume pressure from both a macro and competitive perspective that impacted our total volume performance within the quarter, and we anticipate this will carry forward for the remainder of 2017. Our financial results came in well below our expectations. We are not satisfied with our performance and are determined to improve our execution. We are accelerating and expanding an aggressive set of commercial and cost productivity initiatives to address volume and mix. We expect these actions will better position our company for the future."