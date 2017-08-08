Stocks ease off yesterday's record closing highs

Stocks open slightly lower, easing off yesterday's record closing highs for the S&P and Dow, after both China and Germany reported weaker than expected trade data; Dow -0.1% , S&P and Nasdaq -0.2% .

European markets are modestly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% , France's CAC -0.2% and Germany's DAX -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.3% but China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.1% .

Among U.S. earnings news, retailers Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren enjoy strong opens, +17.7% and +9.8% respectively, after both companies reported better than expected earnings.

Nearly all industry sectors are trading in the red but losses are modest with no group holding a decline of more than 0.4%.

U.S. crude oil -0.6% at $49.07/bbl following reports that Saudi Arabia plans to cut allocations to its customers worldwide in September by at least 520K barrels per day.

U.S. Treasury prices are steady, with the benchmark 10-year yield higher by a basis point at 2.27%.

Still ahead: job openings and labor turnover survey