Toshiba auditor gives mixed opinion

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata will sign off on the company’s annual results without approving of the governance, according to Reuters sources.

The auditor will provide a “qualified opinion” after withholding due to a series of crises at the company that culminated in the bankruptcy of nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric.

The more positive opinion joins an “adverse” statement on governance that alone could have led to the company’s delisting.

The split decision could help Toshiba stay listed at least until March when the delisting could still happen Toshiba doesn’t sell its chip unit.

