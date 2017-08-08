Dermira in-licenses IL-13-targeting antibody from Roche for up to $1.4B; shares down 5%

Dermira (DERM -4.5% ) inks a licensing agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize lebrikizumab, an interleukin 13 (IL-13)-targeting monoclonal antibody. Roche will retain exclusive rights for interstitial lung diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Under the terms of the deal, Dermira will pay $80M upfront, $55M in 2018, $40M triggered by the start of its first Phase 3 study, up to $210M in regulatory and first-sale milestones and up to $1.025B in sales-related milestones, exclusive of interstitial lung disease. Roche will also receive high-single-digit to high-teens royalties on net sales.

The transaction should close this quarter.

Dermira intends to launch a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in Q1 2018.

Investors appear to lack enthusiasm for the deal considering Roche's lack of success with the IL-13 inhibitor in asthma.

