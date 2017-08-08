Post-earnings rally for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +5.8% ) trades higher after posting solid numbers for Q2.

Revenue was up 13% off of strong ticket pricing and NCLH's net yield rose 8.1% Y/Y.

"Positive consumer sentiment in North American and key international markets has resulted in a robust booking environment that continues to be one of the strongest in recent history which, combined with our targeted strategic revenue initiatives drove second quarter revenue and yield growth well above expectations," says CEO Frank Del Rio.

The company now sees full-year EPS of $3.93 to $4.03 vs. $3.79 to $3.89 prior and $3.89 consensus.