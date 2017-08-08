More on Ralph Lauren's Q1

Ralph Lauren (RL +9.1% ) reports revenue decreased 12% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

North America revenue squeezed 17.1% to $709.7M (-16.9% on a constant currency basis) due to lower sales in both the retail and wholesale channels, driven by distribution and brand exits, a strategic reduction in shipments and promotional activity to increase quality of sales, as well as due to lower consumer demand.

Europe revenue dropped -14.3% to $323.5M (-10.2% on a constant currency basis).

Asia revenue down 1% to $209.1M (+0.5% on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 210 bps to 63.2%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 200 bps to 10.2%.

Q2 Guidance: Net revenues: down 9% to 10%; Operating margin rate: +40 bps to +60 bps; Tax rate: ~24%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net revenues: -8% to -9%; Operating margin rate: ~9% to 10.5%; Tax rate: ~24% to 25%; Capex: ~$300M.