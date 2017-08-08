Cowen: Amazon Prime will be in over 50% of houses this year

Cowen & Co. thinks that more than half of U.S. homes will have Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime by the end of the year, per CNBC.

The firm conducted a monthly survey of 2.5K homes and 49% had Prime.

The recent Prime Day event reportedly drew in more new Prime members in a day than any other 24-hour period.

Further membership boosts should come from the currently ongoing school shopping and from the upcoming holiday season.

Amazon doesn’t disclose Prime membership numbers but Cowen predicts 45M as of last month, compared to 46M last year.

