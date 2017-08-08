Liberty Interactive -10.7% as QVC sales, income fall

Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:QVCA) is 10.7% lower following Q2 earnings where net income dropped 14% as sales declined at home and internationally.

OIBDA was flat, rising to just $488M as International gains were offset by declines in the US and at zulily.

Consolidated QVC revenue fell 4%, down 3% in constant currency.

QVC revenue was also dinged by 1% due to a system outage that pushed shipment backlog into the third quarter.

Revenue breakout: QVC US, $1.43B (down 4%); QVC International, $635M (down 4%); zulily, $366M (flat).

Consolidated mobile penetration came to 63% of QVC.com orders (up 520 basis points). In the U.S., it was 62% of orders, up 490 basis points.

The company's proceeding toward a split of Liberty Ventures into GCI Liberty once a deal for General Communication Inc. wraps; the result will be two asset-backed stocks: QVC Group and GCI Liberty.

Conference call to come at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Press Release