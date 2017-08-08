Five Oaks Investment down 5% after rough quarter

Q2 core earnings of $2.2M or $0.12 per share vs. $2.7M and $0.15 in Q1. Dividend is $0.15.

June 30 book value per share of $5.41 down from $6.14 three months earlier. With today's 5% decline , OAKS is currently trading hands at $4.67, or about a 9% discount to June 30 book.

Negative economic return for the quarter of $0.58 per share, or 9.4% on book value (nearly 38% annualized). Not helping was Q2's 5.2M share sale, which raised nearly $20M to put to work. Also hurting were widening agency ARM spreads.

Source: Press Release