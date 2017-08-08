Pre-salt oil extraction costs $8/barrel, Petrobras CEO says

Oil extraction in Brazil's promising pre-salt offshore wells costs only ~$8/bbl, Petrobras (PBR -0.3% ) CEO Pedro Parente says.

Brazil's pre-salt area has rapidly become the top priority for the company, and production last month from pre-salt wells surpassed the combined volumes from all other fields in the country for the first time.

Parente also says PBR's new fuel pricing policy will reduce the chance of prices reaching below international parity.

PBR has sharply reduced the price gap between the value of gasoline sold at its refineries and the spot price in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico since early July, when it announced changes to its pricing to adopt almost daily adjustments.