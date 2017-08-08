Brookdale rebounds from recent selloff, shares up 8%

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD +7.5% ) shows some life on modestly higher volume. Shares had sold off almost 19% since last week before today's reversal.

Investors should be expecting a takeover announcement. During this morning's Q2 earnings call, CEO Andy Smith was in a "no comment" mode when asked about a possible deal. In June, Reuters reported that a Chinese institutional investor was nearing a $3B bid.

Q2 highlights: Revenues: $1,186.5M (-5.7%); Loss/Share: ($0.25) (-31.6%); Non-GAAP EBITDA: $160.3M (-20.4%); CF Ops (6 mo.): $199.9M (+12.4%).

