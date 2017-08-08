Marriott International tracks lower after earnings

Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) falls off 3% despite topping estimates on both lines of its Q2 report and lifting guidance..

The hotel company expects full-year revenue of $3.25B to $3.31B vs. $3.23B to $3.30B prior forecast and EPS of $4.06 to $4.18 vs. $3.92 to $4.09 prior view.

Analysts says the outlook on Marriott's North American EBITDA came in slightly below expectations and note that shares have already run up 25% YTD on growth expectations.

