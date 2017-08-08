Sealed Air +2.5% after mostly in-line Q2, higher full-year EPS guidance

Sealed Air (SEE +2.6% ) moves higher after Q2 earnings came in a penny below analyst consensus expectations on in-line revenues, but the company raises its full-year earnings guidance.

SEE raises its FY 2017 EPS outlook to $1.75-$1.80 from its prior forecast of $1.70 vs. $1.79 analyst consensus, and sees revenues of $4.3B, in-line with consensus; full-year adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is now expected at $825M-$835M vs. $808M for FY 2016.

SEE says volumes in North America rose 6% and 9% respectively in Q1 and Q2, due to "continued adoption of our innovative solutions and strong end market demand across all proteins and within the e-commerce and fulfillment sectors."

CEO Jerome Peribere also says SEE is on track to close the sale of Diversey to Bain Capital in September.