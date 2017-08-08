Fiesta Restaurant +13% as company looks to turn a corner

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) jumps 13% after starting off the day on its 52-week low.

The restaurant chain reported a 7.7% drop in comparable restaurant sales for the Pollo Tropical chain in Q2 and 4.7% decline at Taco Cabana during the period.

Investors seem to be giving the company some credit for management's "Back to Basics" turnaround strategy nad plan to improve sales.

"By early 2018, among other things, we intend to implement incremental strategies for growth including digital solutions aimed at building effective programs to foster loyalty and grow online ordering, delivery and catering sales," promised CEO Ricahrd Stockinger.

