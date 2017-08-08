Aluminum trades above $2K/ton for first time in nearly three years

The price of aluminum surpasses $2K/metric ton for the first time in nearly three years as China continues to crack down on pollution and reform its bloated industrial base.

China’s Shandong province, a key production hub, says it ordered the closure of 3.2M metric tons of unlicensed smelting capacity; Wood Mackenzie says the figure represents ~9% of China’s total aluminum production for 2017 and could flip the market into a significant deficit with “obvious implications for prices."

Rising aluminum prices have lifted shares of Chinalco (ACH +8.6% ) more than 50% over the past month; Alcoa (AA +3.4% ), Century Aluminum (CENX +4.1% ) and Kaiser Aluminum (KALU +1.6% ) are all higher in today's trade.

ETFs: JJU, FOIL