Fifth Third up 2.4% on pact to sell more Vantiv shares

Fifth Third (FITB +2.4% ) has agreed to exercise its right to exchange 19.79M shares of Class B units of Vantiv (VNTV -0.2% ) for 19.79M Class A shares. In turn, Vantiv has agreed to repurchase those newly-issue Class A shares for $64.04 each. Fifth Third will buy back its own stock with the proceeds.

The repurchase is conditioned on Vantiv making a firm offer for Worldpay Group by the end of this month. Along those lines, Vantiv and Worldpay have announced an agreement in principle on a merger.

Turning back to Fifth Third, it expects to book a pretax gain of about $1B on the transactions. After the repurchase, Fifth Third will still be an 8.6% owner of Vantiv with 15.25M Class B shares (if the Worldpay deal take place, FITB would own 4.9% of the combined company).