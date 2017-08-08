Apparel sector flies as earnings stoke confidence

Strong earnings reports from Ralph Lauren (RL +9.2% ) and Michael Kors (KORS +20.5% ) are providing a lift to the apparel sector in general.

Also in the background is the reset on apparel sellers with the knowledge that that the adjusted border tax proposal has been scrapped by the GOP.

Sector watch: Vera Bradley (VRA +3.7% ), Coach (COH +1.2% ), Fossil (FOSL +12.1% ), Movado (MOV +3.6% ), Kohl's (KSS +2% ), G-III Apparel (GIII +3.5% ), Perry Ellis (PERY +4% ), Gildan Activewear (GIL +1.9% ), Delta Apparel (DLA +6.9% ), Under Armour (UAA +2.6% ), Canada Goose (GOOS +2.5% ), Genesco (GCO +6.1% ), New York Company (NWY +4.1% ), Ascena Retail (ASNA +5.8% ), DSW (DSW +4.6% ) and Express (EXPR +4.1% ) are all solidly higher.

Previously: More on Ralph Lauren's Q1 (Aug. 8)

Previously: Michael Kors soars after strong guidance (Aug. 8)