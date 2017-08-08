Fluor wins contract for Petronas isononanol chemical plant in Malaysia

Fluor (FLR +1.3% ) is awarded an engineering, procurement and construction management contract by Petronas for an isononanol plant located in Malaysia; the contract value is not disclosed.

FLR says the facility will produce 250K tons/year of isononanol, a key chemical building block in plasticizers used in the automotive and building industries, with start-up expected in 2019.

The project is part of Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project and the $27B Pengerang Integrated Complex development; FLR, in a consortium with Technip, is serving as the program management consultant for the RAPID project as well as the EPCM contractor.