Nexstar Media Group +1.8% as Media General feeds record quarter

Shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) have risen 1.8% after a beat in Q2 earnings where sales that more than doubled with the addition of Media General still exceeded expectations.

Operating income was a record $138.7M, and net revenue easily reached a record $626.1M with the addition of the Media General assets.

EBITDA came to $202.2M, beating an expected $199.1M. Free cash flow also hit a record $139M.

Revenue breakout: Local revenue, $238M (up 143.8%); National revenue, $91.1M (up 153.8%); Political revenue, $6.5M (down 42.6%); Retransmission fees, $253.1M (up 157.9%); Digital revenue, $64M (up 157.4%); Other, $4.3M (up 193.6%); Trade and barter revenue, $13.4M (up 13.8%).

It's boosting annual free cash flow guidance for the 2017-2018 cycle to about $574M.

