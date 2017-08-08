Zealand Pharma set for U.S. debut

Zealand Pharma (Pending:ZEAL) is set for its IPO of 3.9M American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at DKK 121.50 (US$19.30).

The Copenhagen, Denmark-based biotech develops peptide-based drugs. Its portfolio of currently marketed products consists of two type 2 diabetes meds: lixisenatide, marketed as Adlyxin in the U.S. and Lyxumia ex-U.S., and a combination of lixisenatide and Sanofi's Lantus (insulin glargine), marketed as Soliqua100/33 in the U.S. and Suliqua elsewhere. All are promoted by Sanofi.

Pipeline candidates include glepaglutide for short bowel syndrome, dasiglucagon rescue pen for insulin shock and dasiglucagon pump therapy for type 1 diabetes management.

2016 Financials (US$M): Revenue: 33.7 (+25.1%); Net Loss: (22.1) (-35.0%); CF Ops: (7.5) (-999%).