California insurance regulator orders probe of Wells Fargo auto policies

California's Insurance Commissioner orders an investigation of allegations that Wells Fargo (WFC +1% ) and National General Insurance (NGHC -5.6% ) unlawfully signed up consumers for auto insurance.

The state agency says it will probe recent allegations that the companies improperly charged consumers for "force-placed" or "lender-placed" auto insurance for consumers who had auto loans with WFC.

The bank revealed late last month that it pushed hundreds of thousands of customers into auto insurance policies they did not need, and last week New York's Department of Financial Services opened its own probe on the deals.