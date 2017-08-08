Cheniere Energy says nearing completion of fourth LNG unit at Sabine Pass

Cheniere Energy (LNG -0.2% ) says it is nearing completion of its fourth liquefied natural gas unit at the Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana, prompting it to raise earnings guidance going forward because its construction projects are ahead of schedule.

Without offering specifics, the company says it is "revising our 2017 guidance upward as our operating results year-to-date have exceeded our expectations, primarily due to LNG trains entering service ahead of schedule and the ramp-up in LNG production levels occurring faster than we'd forecast earlier this year."

LNG says consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30 was $371M and $854M, respectively, vs. a loss of $4M and $48M for the comparable 2016 periods.

Also, LNG says it shipped out its 100th liquefied natural gas cargo in early April and exceeded 160 cargoes by the end of July.

Shares are lower after reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss but a seven-fold Y/Y rise in revenues to $1.24B vs. the $900M analyst consensus outlook.