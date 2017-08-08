Gene therapies getting closer to delivering on promise

Reuters reports that the time is fast approaching for gene therapies to deliver on their much-ballyhooed promise (therapeutically and commercially), especially since the first two out the blocks went nowhere.

The first gene therapy approved in Europe was uniQure's (QURE +2% ) Glybera (alipogene tiparvovec) for an ultra-rare enzyme deficiency. It gained notoriety by being the most expensive therapy ($1M/regimen) in the world but was only used in one patient. The company will formerly take it off the market when its marketing authorization expires in late October.

The second gene therapy to reach the European market was GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Strimvelis for an ultra-rare immune disorder called "bubble boy disease." Since its May approval, it has been deployed only two times at ~$700K per regimen. Its future is uncertain since Glaxo may divest its rare diseases unit.

New offerings appear to be more promising from a commercial opportunity perspective. Spark Therapeutics' (ONCE -0.1% ) Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec), for example, may be approved in January 2018 in the U.S. for the treatment of vision loss due to Leber congenital amaurosis or retinitis pigmentosa caused by certain genetic mutations. It submitted its application in Europe last month.