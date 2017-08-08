Barclays expects AMD to fall 30% after cryptocurrency mining dies down

Barclays reiterates its Underweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) with a $9 price target and predicts shares could fall 30% once the cryptocurrency boom ends, according to CNBC.

Analyst Blayne Curtis says the improved revenue guidance in the last earnings report appears driven by Ethereum tailwinds and that “investors should place very little value on this earnings stream.”

Curtis notes that AMD has lost gaming market share to Nvidia and expects cryptocurrency mining to dwindle due to high graphics card prices driving down pricing.