Facebook to stop charging for accidental clicks

In an effort to better serve the marketers that pay it, Facebook (FB +0.6% ) is going to stop charging them for accidental clicks on ads.

That points to a shift from short-term profitability for customers toward more long-term value for publishers and advertisers, the company says.

To measure intention, Facebook is using an initial "bounce time" of two seconds -- meaning that ads with viewing time of less than that are "almost always" unintentional and won't be counted.

A change that could ripple out from this may be a reduction in tactics that users find annoying, such as invasive pop-up ads.

In a related change, Facebook will report gross impressions, which will include both billable and nonbillable traffic (such as from bots), and it will report ads that auto-refresh.