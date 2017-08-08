FDA launches campaign to discourage e-cig use by kids

Following up on its policy to cut nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes and eventual oversight of e-cigarettes, the FDA unveils plans for an education campaign aimed at discouraging the use of electronic cigarettes by young people.

The agency says more than 2M U.S. middle and high school students use e-cigs and other vaping devices, a troubling statistic considering the FDA's four-year extension for e-cig makers to file marketing applications. Critics accuse vendors of making the problem worse by selling flavors that appeal the children.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says the new policy "aims to strike a careful balance between the regulation of all tobacco products, and the opportunity to encourage development of innovative tobacco products that may be less dangerous than combustible cigarettes."

The campaign will rollout this fall with the full-scale effort launching in 2018.

