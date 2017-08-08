Starbucks sized up after guidance reset

Barclays is taking a sharp look at Starbucks (SBUX -1.2% ) after the company set the long- term guidance bar lower.

"While we remain Equal Weight, we are intrigued, as SBUX has the opportunity to reset the guidance bar to more achievable levels, with upside a more likely outcome. Ultimately, we continue to believe a dominant global growth story in both retail & consumer products," reads the firm's note.

Seeking Alpha contributor Kenra Investors took on the notion that Starbucks shares are overpriced in an article posted yesterday.

Kenra on SBUX: "There are no particular valuation gaps with peers. For example, SBUX trades at an EV/EBITDA of 14.7x, against MCD's 15.8x EV/EBITDA and YUM's 17x EV/EBITDA, despite the higher growth rates, due to the higher margins of those businesses. The TTM P/E of 27 is just a bit above the market's average of 25, although I doubt the average stock has growth prospects or a stable business like in Starbucks' case."

Strabucks trades about 15% below its 52-week high.