In blow to Fox, UK regulator asked to take new look at Sky deal

In a blow to Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.7% ), the UK's culture ministry says it's asking the country's broadcast regulator to take a new look at Fox's $14.5B bid to buy the 61% of Sky (SKYAY -0.7% ) it doesn't own.

The ministry says it's gotten "new evidence and/or comment" and would like a reply from Ofcom by Aug. 25.

Fox has been pointing out that Ofcom had concluded that Fox's efforts to maintain independence at Sky News mitigated worries about media plurality issues.

Culture Minister Karen Bradley has said she is "minded" to refer the deal to the Competition Markets Authority, which could push a possible deal into spring 2018.