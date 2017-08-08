Blackstone to buy majority stake in Banco Popular’s real estate portfolio

Blackstone (BX +0.5% ) agrees to acquire a majority stake in rescued Spanish lender Banco Popular’s real estate portfolio, in a vote of confidence in Spain’s recovering economy; the price paid is not disclosed.

BX says it will buy a 51% stake in a newly created company that will include ~€30B ($35.2B) worth of real estate assets transferred from Banco Popular as well as the bank’s real estate management company; BX says the €30B in assets had been written down to ~€10B.

Banco Popular was rescued by European Union and Spanish authorities in June and sold to Banco Santander for a token €1.