U.S. Trade Commission will investigate Qualcomm's claims against Apple

The U.S. International Trade Commission will investigate Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) patent infringement claims against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The investigation will have a target completion date within 45 days.

In January, Apple sued Qualcomm for $1B on claims that the supplier was improperly charging royalties on tech it didn’t own.

In May, Qualcomm sought an injunction requiring Apple’s contract manufacturers to pay royalties and accused Apple of encouraging the non-payment.

Last month, Qualcomm asked a court to ban imports and sales of iPhones containing tech related to six of the company’s patents.

The legal battle with Apple has taken a toll on the supplier that was reflected in the last earnings report.

Previously: Qualcomm beats Q2 estimates, expects continued royalty damage from Apple (July 19)