Moody's weighs in on Staples after buyout

Moody's fires off several rating actions on Staples (SPLS +0.1% ), including downgrading of the senior unsecured rating to B3 from Baa2, assigning a B1 corporate family rating and a withdrawing the Prime-2 commercial paper rating.

"The acquisition of Staples by affiliates of private equity firm Sycamore Partners for around $6.8 billion results in significantly weaker credit metrics, as well as the inherent enhanced credit risk of private equity ownership," states Moody's VP Charlie O'Shea.

The outlook from Moody's on Staples is Stable.