Brighthouse Financial limps out of the gate after MetLife spinoff

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) continues to tumble lower, and has fallen more than 7% during the insurance company’s first two days of trading after splitting off from MetLife (NYSE:MET); more than a half dozen brokerages have started coverage of BHF, issuing stock price targets ranging in the $65-$78 range.

Wells Fargo, which rates the stock at Market Perform with a $71 price target, says a stand-alone BHF could perform well if markets and interest rates move up in tandem, but an opposite move could prove troublesome.

Credit Suisse, which rates the stock at Neutral, expects BHF will be "a highly capital market sensitive stock that will have the highest beta in our coverage... [BHF] will need to demonstrate the ability to expand its 9% ROE target, which we believe will be below the company’s cost of equity capital."

J.P. Morgan also assigns a Neutral rating, as it expects BHF’s results to be "marked by a sub-par return on equity, shrinking in-force book and modest earnings per share growth."