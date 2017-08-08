QuinStreet -2.4% after fiscal Q4 miss

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is 2.4% lower after posting fiscal Q4 earnings that showed a surprise loss.

It lost $1.4M on a GAAP basis ($0.03/share) vs. expectations of a positive $0.04/share. Adjusted net income came to $2.8M ($0.06, missing by $0.01).

EBITDA of $6.06M was 7% of revenue; it missed expectations for $7.65M.

Operating cash flow came to $10.3M.

The company reauthorized its stock repurchase program for the upcoming year.

"For fiscal year 2018, we expect full year revenue growth of at least 10% and adjusted EBITDA margin of about 8%,” said CEO Doug Valenti.

