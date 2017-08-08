Hawaiian Telcom misses as revenues drop 8%

Hawaiian Telcom (HCOM +0.4% ) missed revenue expectations in its Q2 results as sales dropped, ahead of an acquisition by Cincinnati Bell.

Revenue fell more than 8% on a tough comp with year-ago one-time revenues from a large government agency, along with a decline in enterprise equipment sales and drops in its legacy voice and low-bandwidth Internet services.

EBITDA came to $26.4M, beating an expected $24M.

Revenue breakout: Business revenue, $41.7M (down 10.7%); Consumer revenue, $33.8M (down 6.1%); Wholesale revenue, $12.6M (down 4.5%).

Capex was $52.6M for the first six months, consistent with last year. It had $25.9M in cash and equivalents as of June 30.

