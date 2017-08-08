KGI analyst says iPhone 8 will launch on schedule with limited supplies

KGI Securities thinks Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 will launch alongside the other two models but with limited supplies, according to Apple Insider.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has followed the premium device’s supply chain all year and says that only 2M to 4M devices will go on sale on launch day but that production will ramp up quickly to total 45M to 50M this year.

Kuo says the phone will come in black, gold, and silver, which means rose gold might not be an option.

