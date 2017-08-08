Amazon linked to Taiwan apparel supplier

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may have signed a deal with Taiwanese apparel maker Eclat Textile, according to analysts.

The buzz emanates from comments made earlier today by a top Eclat exec.

"We will start to ship to a new e-commerce customer at the end of August," said Eclat Chairman Hung Chen-hai.

"For this year, the e-commerce customer will account for roughly 0.5% of our revenue only ... but the trend is definitely going up in the next few years," he added.