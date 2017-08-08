Zimmer Biomet subpoenaed by HHS watchdog over consulting arrangements; shares off 2%

In its Q2 quarterly report, Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH -1.8% ) discloses (page 27) that it received a subpoena from the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services in June requesting records primarily related to its professional consulting arrangements (including medical education, product development and clinical research) for the period January 1, 2010 to the present. The company says the subpoena does not detail the specific nature of the investigation, other than referencing "possible false or otherwise improper" claims submitted for payment.

It is cooperating the request.

Shares are down on light volume.