ConocoPhillips weighs Alaska offer to expand prized oil prospect

ConocoPhillips (COP +1.2% ) is evaluating a proposal from Alaska's Department of Natural Resources that would allow it to expand an existing North Slope oil field into an area near big discoveries if it agrees to development steps that include drilling a well by next June and possibly paying the state ~$7M.

The offer to COP to add acreage its to its Colville River unit follows months of discussions between the company and the state over drilling rights on the Tofkat area

The prospect might attract significant interest if Alaska offered it to bidding companies in a lease sale, but doing so also could restart the clock on development, leading to delays in a state that desperately wants more oil production to help close a $2.5B deficit.