PDC Energy -13% as full-year production seen at lower end of forecast

PDC Energy (PDCE -13.5% )plunges despite easy beats for Q2 earnings and revenues, as it guides FY 2017 production at the lower end of its 32M-33M boe forecast.

"As we manage the capital investment program, we are also adjusting the timing of completions, resulting in full-year estimated production towards the bottom of our 32-33 MMBoe range, [which] takes into account our updated turn-in-line schedule, anticipated midstream constraints in Wattenberg, and our updated production forecast from our Delaware assets," the company says.

For Q2, PDCE says production totaled 8M boe, up 54% Y/Y, or 88.1K boe/day; oil production of 3.2M barrels surged 62% Y/Y and 29% Q/Q.