Tencent tops $28B Chinese mobile gaming market

China’s gaming market surpassed the U.S. for the first time last year and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZD) stands at the top of that market.

China’s gaming market hit $24.6B in 2016 and could jump to $27.5B this year, according to Newzoo data cited by Nikkei.

The mobile gaming market could reach $14.6B this year, or 46% of the total gaming market.

Tencent’s “Honor of Kings” brought in $744M in Q1 alone and helps Tencent secure nearly half of the mobile gaming market.

NetEase comes in second place with a 20% market share.

The Chinese government has cracked down on gaming, calling “Honor of Kings” addictive to children and prompting Tencent to establish gameplay restrictions.

Previously: Tencent dismisses concerns about mobile gaming time limits (July 5)