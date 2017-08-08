Carrizo Oil & Gas -4% after cutting capex, well drilling plans

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO -4% ) is lower despite posting better than expected Q2 earnings and a 55% Y/Y revenue increase, as it cuts its FY 2017 capex guidance with fewer wells expected to be drilled on Permian Basin properties it is set to acquire.

CRZO now expects six fewer wells to be drilled and completed on the new properties by year-end, prompting it to lower its full-year capital spending plans to $590M-$610M vs. its previous forecast of $620M-$640M; the company also lowers its 2017 production guidance for oil to 34.6K-34.8K bbl/day from 35.7K-36K bbl/day previously, for natural gas to 81M-83M cf/day from 80M-84M cf/day and for natural gas liquids to 5.9K-6K bbl/day from 5.9K-6.1K bbl/day.

For Q2, production volumes totaled 51K boe/day, a 23% increase vs. the year-ago quarter.