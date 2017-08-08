Disney taking over BAMTech; to launch ESPN, Disney streaming services

Along with earnings, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has announced it will take majority control of BAMTech, auguring a landscape shift in its distribution.

Disney will launch an ESPN-branded multi-sport streaming service early next year, along with a Disney-branded direct-to-consumer service in 2019.

It will pull its movies from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Disney's paying $1.58B to take an additional 42% of BAMTech from MLB Advanced Media, adding to its 33% stake.