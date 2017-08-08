Priceline lower as guidance falls short

Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) reports profit increased 21% Y/Y in Q2 to $3.0B.

Q2 EBITDA of $974M came in ahead of the consensus estimate for $927M.

Total gross bookings were up 16.4% to $20.8B. Merchant bookings increased 14% during the quarter. Room nights +21% to 170.2M. Rental car days +12% to 20.7. Airline tickets -9% to 1.8M.

Looking ahead, Priceline sees Q3 gross bookings growth of 11% to 16% and EPS of $32.40 to $34.10 vs. $34.14 consensus.

Priceline earnings release (.pdf)