TV a drag, parks a bright spot as Disney profits, revenues fall

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is 2.8% lower after hours after its fiscal Q3 revenues declined and came up short of expectations, news nearly overshadowed by a sea change in its streaming distribution plans.

Parks were again the bright spot in revenues as other segments (including the TV networks) declined. In the Media Networks business, cable networks (led by ESPN) were the drag, with revenues dropping 3%; Broadcasting revenues rose 4%.

EPS, meanwhile, fell 5% on a headline basis and 2% on an adjusted basis.

Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $5.87B (down 1%); Parks and Resorts, $4.9B (up 12%); Studio Entertainment, $2.39B (down 16%); Consumer Products & Interactive Media, $1.085B (down 5%).

Revenue breakout: Services, $12.1B (down 0.1%); Products, $2.14B (down 1.1%).

Operating income by segment: Media Networks, $1.84B (down 22%); Parks and Resorts, $1.17B (up 18%); Studio Entertainment, $639M (down 17%); Consumer Products & Interactive Media, $362M (up 12%).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

