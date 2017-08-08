TripAdvisor reports Q2 beats; shares down 6%

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) reports Q2 results with EPS and revenue beats. Hotel revenue was up 3% on the year to $326M and Non-Hotel was up 31% to $98M.

Average monthly unique hotel shoppers grew 11% to 153M while branded click-based and transaction revenue per shopper declined 2%.

Average monthly unique visitors to branded websites and apps grew 18% to almost 415M.

Operating income was $27M and TripAdvisor ended the quarter with $887M in cash and equivalents.

Press release

TripAdvisor shares are down 6% aftermarket potentially due to Priceline’s guidance miss.

