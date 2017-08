Jazz Pharma Q2 top line up 4%; earnings down 8%; cash flow up 8%; shares down 7% after hours on consensus miss

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 394.4 (+3.5%); Product Sales: 389.7 (+2.8%).

Key product sales: Xyrem: 298.0 (+6.0%), Erwinaze/Erwinase: 49.0 (-1.4%).

Net Income: 105.6 (-7.8%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 157.4 (-5.1%); EPS: 1.72 (-7.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: 2.56 (-4.1%); CF Ops (6 mo.): 299.6 (+7.5%).

Erwinaze/Erwinase supply disruptions in certain markets will continue for the rest of the year.

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $1,625M - 1,700M; Xyrem: $1,200M - 1,230M; Erwinaze/Erwinase: $205M - 225M; EPS: $6.55 - 7.55; Non-GAAP EPS: $10.70 - 11.30.

Shares are down 7% after hours on consensus miss on EPS and revenues.

Previously: Jazz Pharmaceuticals misses by $0.19, misses on revenue (Aug. 8)